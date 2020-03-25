Editor’s Note: These comments come from a discussion in The News Herald’s Facebook group, “Bay Watch: Join community discussions with News Herald editors.” We invite you to join the discussion.

Frank Seiler: “I'm an "essential employee" in an "essential industry." I'm already on lockdown, other than work, the only reason I go out is to get groceries. It blows my mind that people are still wanting to go to restaurants.”

Patsy Sheffield Whitfield: “At the moment, I contend that the decision for TOTAL lock down should be left to local counties, districts, cities. There's a great deal of difference between metro Dade County & my little town. However, based on news/updates we're getting from our local leaders in Gulf County, which are basically nonexistent, I might change my mind in coming days.”

Ruth Corley: “Locals should decide what is right for their area. If an area has very few numbers, then why demand a total lockdown?”

Frank Seiler: “OR if a community has people smart enough to not pile on top of each other. I could see where they should put a lock down on tourism and try to keep those communities not infected that way.”

Cherie Crim: “It’s time we stop the spread. It’s about saving lives now. Our town needs to be planning for emergency hospitals and what will happen when our infection grows.”

Donnie McLawhon: “They should have shut the roads down in and out of Bay county before we had any cases here. Disinfect all trucks bringing supplies. Keep truckers in their vehicles during unloading. Then we wouldn't have to shut everything down."1

Christiné Terry Hovi: “Its far tooo late for that sadly, they allowed spring break to run its course, only closing it at the tail end so they could look like they did something , when in reality they chased their mighty $$ to the end.”

Anthony Blueridge: “Too late for that as most if not all the herd has been exposed to COVID-19.”