Almost all of the responses to COVID-19 have been physical — things like learning how it spreads and how people can protect themselves.

Today, we’re going to take a step back and offer a few thoughts about the non-physical part of things.

Over the past two weeks, we’ve been inundated with a flood of new things to be stressed about; it could be finding child care or food for kids who are suddenly out of school, or concern about the future of your job and income.

We’re all human, and we tend to borrow trouble and worry not only about the current situation, but also about things that may never happen.

While you’re concentrating on things like social distancing, make sure you’re also taking care of yourself and staying in a healthy state of mind.

This is enough of a factor that the CDC’s website on COVID-19 includes a section on how to manage anxiety and stress under the “how to prepare” heading.

Here are a few ideas that might help:

• Take a break from the news. We in the news business are wired to constantly be on top of the latest developments, and while that impulse may not be as strong in the community at large, someone out there needs to hear that it’s fine to step away.

Yes, important things are happening almost hourly, but this is a marathon, not a sprint.

It’s much different from a severe weather situation, where life-saving action is required within minutes or seconds. You can take some time to turn off the 24-hour news channel with its breathless breaking updates and analysis.

• Along those same lines, put down your phone and take a social media break. Many people get their news from social media, so your feeds are doubtlessly full of the latest developments and commentary.

It’ll be there when you get back. If you’ll allow us to slip into a couple of clichés, we’re not advocating for an “ignorance is bliss” response, but more “everything in moderation.”

• Listen to some music. Watch one of your favorite TV shows.

• Read a book. (If you need some help there, the Gadsden Public Library’s buildings may be closed, but it has digital options available at gadsdenlibrary.org.)

• Try to eat healthy meals and make sure you get enough sleep.

• Get some exercise. We know we’re all following social distancing guidelines and many people are working from home, but feel free to go outside and work or play in your yard.

• If you have a need to get out and feel the wind in your hair, go for a drive since the weather has been beautiful lately.

• Make sure you have someone to talk to if you need it, whether it’s a best friend, spouse, parent or pastor.

We’re not experts, so we don’t know what might be on the horizon in the coming days and weeks. But with preparation and precautions of all kinds, we’ll make it through.

In the meantime, wash your hands, don’t touch your face, stay 6 feet away from one another — and be kind.