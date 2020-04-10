Sandra Allard of Shalimar thinks the beaches should be reopened so that people can get some sun exposure and eliminate the virus.

I have heard two doctors on TV say that what can kill or degrade coronavirus is ultraviolet rays.

If that is so, then the beaches should be opened and people should be outside. The sun would be the best deterrent as there is plenty of ultraviolet rays when it’s sunny.

Has this been looked into? I also think doctors should be using the malarial drug to effect more positive outcomes since so many doctors have used this with good results.

I also think we should be given the statistics on how many people have recovered. We are a nation that will get through this sooner than later.

Sandra Allard, Shalimar