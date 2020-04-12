Kira Story of Niceville writes: “Can someone please explain to me why some ignoramuses feel that they should be exempted from the common sense precautions that have been laid out?”

We are in the middle of a pandemic because of the COVID-19 virus.

It is my understanding that the incubation period of this virus is two weeks. That means when the last case of a positive test for the virus occurs, it will be about two weeks to see if there are any new cases.

The virus needs human hosts to spread. That means if it does not find a new host, it will die and will not be able to reproduce itself. To stop the spread, we should probably wait at least four weeks to make sure there are no lingering COVID-19 viruses alive, or possible mutated strains that may have occurred, which may be able to survive more than two weeks.

So, if all people will continue with the strict rules and regulations that the experts have laid out, the entire crisis may end within two months.

If I am correct, can someone please explain to me why some ignoramuses feel that they should be exempted from the common sense precautions that have been laid out? The Centers for Disease Control is much more knowledgeable about what must be done to end this virus than John Q Public, so why will you not listen to them?

Everyone wants to end this pandemic, I think, but there are some who do stupid things, like sneezing and coughing over the produce in a grocery store, so $35,000 of produce was thrown out as a precaution. What are they thinking?

The article about the fishermen on the pier is another example of stupidity. The authorities tried to allow fishermen to fish off the pier. Instead they decided, (because they consider themselves "independent") not to adhere to the social distancing rule.

Result: Now the piers are closed to all fishermen, and those who might need an additional food supply of fish, to feed their families, are now barred from a free supply from the Gulf. Isn't fishing one of the reasons people come to this area?

If we work together we can beat this a lot sooner. But if a few idiots are allowed to jeopardize everyone’s efforts, there’s no telling how long this crisis will continue.

Kira Story, Niceville