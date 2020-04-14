Barbara Mullen of Destin writes: “I do not begrudge boaters cruising the bay and Gulf. I hope the Sheriff’s Office puts a halt to this.”

I am concerned about the gathering of boaters and swimmers at Crab Island. It is like spring break out there and swimmers are not 6 feet apart.

I think this sends the wrong message as far as gatherings are concerned. According to the paper there has been an increase of cases in Destin and surrounding areas and these boaters come from all over.

I do not begrudge boaters cruising the bay and Gulf. I hope the Sheriff’s Office puts a halt to this.

Barbara Mullen, Destin