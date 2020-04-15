Mr. Salit claims at 73 he's seen it all when it comes to national disasters.

Well I dont know where he saw it all but I'm 75 and I never remember seeing states in any national emergency including our previous one of illegal invaders of our border harboring criminals to garner Democratic.

These states have ignored and challenged President Trump and the Republicans causing, due to over population of their cities, an overcrowded and plague ripe environment.

If Mr Salit was really on top of his game he would know that the cities and states he is referring to have repeatedly bucked all of our nations laws on illegal entry to our country and anything else that President Trump and our Republican leadership has done to clean the swamp and get this country back on track.

They track the governors and mayors, they wanted to be the orchestrators of their own politically motivated circus, until it is a flop then they try to throw the blame on my government.

Nope, that's not the way it works!

Now as for Trump. He does understand government. He sees a crooked Democratic party with a very sad ,disgusting,criminal element that is trying to destroy my country. He's just not your idea of your typical leadership style.

Finally, If Mr.Salit Really knew what he was talking about, he would know that during World War II, large and small companies were requested to support the war movement not just Korea. This virus is a war but of a different type. It's a war to save a population much larger than a shooting war between nations.

Mr Salit doesnt even have the facts correct regarding what has been requested by Trumps camp. It's time for your nap sir!

– Thomas Grant, Lynn Haven