As we all have witnessed, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the drastic decline of oil prices is having an immediate and devastating economic impact on many of our local service companies and oilfield related jobs.

Louisiana supports 17% of our nation’s energy production, and we serve as the epicenter for servicing the offshore oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico.

What happens offshore matters throughout the rest of the state because of the significance that offshore operations have across our local economies and to our small businesses, from fabrication, welding, catering, shipbuilding, maritime transportation to many other small family-owned businesses.

A healthy and robust offshore industry is critical to our local economies, our state budget and our national security.

A resilient offshore industry is also critical to ensuring the long-term viability of Louisiana’s coastal-restoration and hurricane-protection efforts, as these projects are funded in large part by offshore oil and gas revenue.

The Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act revenue received by the state from offshore energy production is constitutionally dedicated to fund conservation, restoration and environmental projects along Louisiana’s coast. A portion of revenue can also be dedicated to fund infrastructure projects that are critical to the sustainability of the coast and the nation’s energy security, like the La. 1 upgrade work in southern Lafourche Parish.

At a time when our state faces a $14 billion backlog of critical infrastructure repairs, the time is now to act to protect the longevity of an industry that produces much-needed revenue.

Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is implementing the state’s $50 billion, 50-year coastal master plan, which depends significantly on offshore production revenue. Since GOMESA began, Louisiana has received a total of $333 million and just this year received $155 million for the coastal master plan projects.

In recent months, the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association has supported congressional efforts to increase GOMESA’s revenue sharing from 37.5% to 50% while also removing the $500 million-per-year funding cap.

However, today our future GOMESA revenue is at risk as offshore operators are implementing draconian measures to survive the current downturn. In fact, if operators are forced to shut in their wells and oil and gas reserves are stranded, Louisiana’s citizens will ultimately pay the price without the high-wage jobs and without coastal protection projects.

If bold actions are not taken to ensure the long-term survivability and sustainability of the offshore oil and gas industry, Louisiana’s coastal restoration and protection program will lose out on much-needed long-term funding.

As such, President Trump and the administration have a tremendous opportunity to work with offshore operators during these challenging times by immediately providing a temporary suspension of royalty payments, granting a three-year extension of primary lease terms, and deferring asset retirement obligations.

These unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership, and we urge the president and the administration to take bold action to sustain America’s energy security while protecting Louisiana’s precious coast.

– Lori LeBlanc is vice president of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association and executive director of the Gulf Economic Survival Team.