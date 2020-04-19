Day by day, it seems, a chorus is building for anxious government officials to "reopen" our coronavirus-ravaged economy sooner rather than later.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump issued new guidelines aimed at clearing the way for an easing of restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while keeping them in place in harder-hit places.

And to that end, on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis, citing social-distancing measures on track to prevent an overwhelming spike in cases, established a task force to help map Florida's return to normalcy.

Let’s all be careful here.

Yes, we have seen rates of infection and deaths from coronavirus disease slow in the past week. In the case of Florida, the 4% increase in new cases is about half of what it was a week ago.

The truth, however, is that the virus is still spreading and COVID-19 is still indiscriminately killing people — nearly 700 reported in the state as of Friday morning. The sobering fact is there will be more deaths — a lot more.

We would also love nothing more than to see stores and schools reopen, and folks back eating in restaurants and frolicking at our beautiful beaches.

It is only because of the resolve of our residents that aggressive social distancing has gotten us to the point where public health officials believe that we are "flattening the curve" of the coronavirus spread.

But as Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees cautions, Floridians will have to keep their distance and wear face masks for up to a year — as well as avoid crowds of 10 or more.

We should game plan for reopening our society and restarting our economy. But surrendering what is, so far, the most effective weapon in our arsenal in the war against this virus — social distancing — is a foolish, potentially dangerous, political sop.

Because a vaccine to contain the spread of COVID-19 is still at least a year off. Until then, the virus threat won’t be going away. Learning to live with it will require careful strategies to balance the need to get back to work against the need to protect people from getting sick and dying.

As we've said previously, our testing regime — both state and federal — needs to be scaled up for us to know who is infected and where they are. This is also important to deploy the next weapon in our arsenal, "contact tracing." That is, finding each sick person and then figuring out who they recently interacted with. Public health officials say that in order to lift social-distancing measures like school closures and “stay-at-home” orders, we will need enough contract tracing to isolate those of us who become infected and target treatment resources.

Anything less, and reopening the economy could be throwing fuel on a raging fire.

It's been a rough month with much sacrifice. We can’t afford to sacrifice our progress by dropping our guard.

— The Palm Beach Post