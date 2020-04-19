How does it feel? There’s a leaf twisting in the wind, 360 degrees, winking at me.

Why doesn’t it fall? There are a couple hundred on the deck.

Resilance? Don’t give up, yet. It’s a Live Oak, amazing tree. Twisted, tangled, and so strong but mostly beautiful. I guess like life. That’s a simile. I completely did not understand that in school. I’m like, say what you mean! Now I consider them precious, like ice cream on a warm day. Both Live Oaks and similies.

As life twists and turns, as the tree twists and turns, as I twist and turn, what next? Be beautiful! Stand tall? Fight the good fight? All good ideas, all right. Alright, let’s go.

I came here with a purpose yet to be realized. I came here with conviction wavering. I came here. But I didn’t come alone, I came with a better person than me. Low bar. I came here with the love of my life. I was lucky. Now, in these troubling times I seek purpose. I seek God. I seek peace.

But do I need to make my mark? Who cares? But, I should. Perhaps I am paraphrasing but someone once said the problem with the world is other people. Exactly. But other people are so amusing! And, we need each other for so many reasons.

As we self distance, avoid public places, practice good hygiene, and other new sort of things, like not working, not participating, not being among each other, we miss each other. Even those people we hated, a lot! Well most of them anyway. What are we to do?

Options:

1. Get drunk, too easy.

2. Get high, see number 1.

3. Ignore the warnings. Probably a bad idea.

4. Have faith.

5. Have a good time and make it fun.

6. Work hard.

7. Have personal discipline.

8. Don’t compromise when you know you’re right.

9. Give people the benefit of the doubt.

10. Don’t fear authority.

11. Quality over Quantity.

Love each other. The Beatles said all we need is love. So simple but so clear. That better person than me is gone now. My conviction as earlier mentioned is wavering but I know I have people who depend on me, love me, and wish the best for me as I do them. I’ve been told by that better person that women need me. Well maybe people need me, and you.

That’s a lot of responsibility, but worthy of an effort for sure. Be the Live Oak, twist, turn, be beautiful!

This Live Oak out my window with the twisting has been here, I would guess for over 200 years. That leaf probably won’t last the day, but the oak, well that oak won’t go. It’s seen the past and survived it against all odds. That oak won’t bow to this. It’s seen better foes, it’s seen harder times and it’s still here!

We will be too!

Submitted by a member of the human race, a race worthy of keeping.

The author is a resident of Santa Rosa Beach.