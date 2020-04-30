On April 7, Gov. Kay Ivey asked Alabama residents to show their support of medical personnel and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic by displaying a ribbon around a tree or pole in their front yard.

More than three weeks later, I see very few ribbons displayed by residents of Etowah, Cherokee and St. Clair counties, where I have been. I know that the people of these counties do appreciate the doctors, nurses, hospital personnel, first responders and all of the those who have provided takeouts and necessary supplies to take care of us.

Maybe the governor’s request has not reached everyone as of yet. Let us abide by her request — tie a ribbon or attach a bow to a tree, pole, mailbox or something to show our appreciation to all front-line people in this crisis. She didn’t specify a particular color (most I have seen have been red). “Let’s use whatever ribbon we already have from a past celebration, and may we see a beautiful array of color line our neighborhood streets,” Gov. Ivey said.

Iva Patty

Gadsden