The words you’re reading were written over a week ago, Saturday May 2, as I finished up my work before beginning a one-week mandated furlough like so many others in these coronavirus-stricken times.

You see, I cannot work at all, not one iota, during a furlough, it’s the law. And I’ll miss you, so here I am, prepared in advance to make contact now. Not as dramatic as from the grave, but know I’m thinking about you.

And there are lots of things to think about, starting with how much I am enjoying, nay, reveling in my time off. I’m blessed to have a job in the field I love when so many are unemployed and I understand what’s happening not just to our business but to just about everyone’s. You’ll find no complaints here that way.

Being a journalist, particularly a manager, is a lot like being a sheriff or a doctor with a lot of friends. You are never off, not truly. There is always a phone (and before that, pagers), and I cannot pin down a day in my career of 37 years where someone didn’t call/text/email/show up at my house needing something or wanting something. Never.

True story: I took two weeks off in 2012 to travel with my uncle on a ship where the passengers are residents who own their condos on board and therefore the 650-foot ship. All it does all year is cruise from port to port with the finest the world has to offer. We were in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico heading to Veracruz and then Cozumel - estimates put the bottom of the gulf at some 12,000 feet in that area (more than 2 miles) - when a text arrived via wi-fi. My boss said the company needed my 2013 Editorial plan by day’s end.

That’s just how it goes, from administrative emergencies to breaking news, it doesn’t stop.

Except during a furlough, the sweet, sweet nirvana of time off if you’re fortunate enough to have a little money saved.

I took a week at the beginning of April and let me tell you, if working from home is supposed to be stressful and is driving people crazy, I am not one of them. I’m more relaxed than I’ve been in years, just what the doctor ordered.

I recruited our English Cocker, Buddy, to man the keyboard so, to anyone driving by to see what I was up to, it would appear I was working. He quit, a disagreement over compensation for his work.

I’ve found myself more productive and more creative than I have in years. The desire to put my thoughts in writing has returned. By gosh, there’s a spring in my step.

You’d think that being corralled at home with your 16-year-old son would wear on both of you after weeks, but it hasn’t. It’s been a beautiful time for us.

We’ve taken the golf cart to watch the sunset. A friend a couple of blocks over called and said there was a band playing on someone’s dock and I ought to scoot on over and watch with my son. We did.

My neighbor across the street, we’ll call him Cobert Rarroll to protect his identity since he’s an elected official, called on Easter. His wife had prepared Easter Dinner plates and goodie bags for me and my son and he brought them over. Ham, stuffing, veggies. Incredible.

As you read this, know that I haven’t had one work email to read, not one work phone call, not one internet connection with work, not one text from work, for seven days.

Know that I am at peace and a place of acceptance and if I can achieve that, anyone can.

Know that I think about our readers. A lot. Probably more than is healthy.

And I want to thank you for letting me enjoy last week.

Come tomorrow, I am open for business.