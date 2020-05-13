I would like to respond to Floyd Polanski’s letter, “Actions speak louder than words.” About the only thing he got correct was his last sentence - Wonderful, wonderful President! By all means, vote for him again.

It’s people like Floyd Polanski that are too blind and/or ignorant to see the real truth and facts that Trump is completely responsible for our economy, lack of unemployment, strong stock market, immigration and controlling the foreign countries that have taken advantage of the USA for years, especially the weak and poor excuse as a President named Obama!

I think Floyd has been retired a little too long to understand the awesome achievements of President Trump as he has turned around this great nation and pulled it out from what Obama and Sleepy Joe did to ruin it. Maybe (Trump’s detractors) should pull their heads out of the sand and wake up and see what is really going on.

Besides, as he stated, vote for him again, (as I will), and we will are going to enjoy four more years of even more achievements as the House and Senate will belong to the real Americans again.

Go Trump and go Republicans!

Gary Liddell, USMC RET, Holt

On April 22 the Walton County Sheriff’s Department helped my granddaughter, Allyson Howell, celebrate her 8th birthday with three sheriff’s deputy cars coming to her house with lights on and sirens.

They sang happy birthday to her and gave her balloons. In this trying time they made her day so very special.

It’s a birthday she will never forget. Thank You Walton Sheriff’s Department.

Bonnie Layne, Fort Walton Beach