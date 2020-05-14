If I were a fan of the coronavirus, here's what I'd like to see this fall: crowds of Americans standing in line for minutes or hours in venues where they can easily infect each other. By then, the contagion may be receding thanks to measures to combat it, or it may be going strong. Either way, Election Day could be a great boon to the disease, furnishing a trove of new victims.

There is a way to deprive the pandemic of this extraordinary opportunity: getting as many people as possible to cast their votes by mail instead of in person. But not everyone thinks saving lives is worth the trouble. One of them is Donald Trump, who voted by mail in Florida's March primary but doesn't think everyone else should.

He took great pride in doing an interview May 3 inside the Lincoln Memorial. This is one of those issues, though, on which he does not ask himself: What would Abe do? We have a good idea — because it was during his presidency that absentee voting by mail originated so that soldiers in the Union Army could participate in the 1864 election.

We have confirmed the hazards of in-person voting during a pandemic. Illinois went ahead with an election on March 17, days before a statewide stay-at-home order. Over the following four weeks, the state death toll from COVID-19 rose from 1 to 868.

Wisconsin voters had to troop to the polls on April 7, by which time the danger of doing so had become apparent to everyone. Of those who voted in person or worked at a voting site, 52 tested positive for the virus over the following two weeks.

Five states, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington, have also proven the practicality of shifting to voting by mail.

Most states, including Illinois, already allow any voter to request an absentee ballot, while 16 states require a valid excuse.

Even if you prefer voters to exercise the franchise at their local sites — and even if most of them would prefer to — the threat argues for furnishing another option. No one knows how widespread COVID-19 will be come November. A surge in cases, or a deadly mutation of the virus, could make in-person voting even more dangerous.

At worst, sending out ballots provides a workable Plan B in case Plan A proves too hazardous.

In New York, which normally requires an excuse for absentee voting Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring mail ballots to be sent to every registered voter for the June primary.

Trump opposes such a change because voting entirely by mail is "ripe for fraud" and because it "doesn't work out well for Republicans." In fact, states with all-mail elections have experienced very little fraud, and an April Reuters/Ipos poll found that 65% of GOP voters favor requiring mail-in ballots for the November election if the pandemic continues.

Plenty of people have died to protect American democracy. No one should have to die to participate in it.

Steve Chapman blogs at http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/chapman. Follow him on Twitter @SteveChapman13 or at https://www.facebook.com/stevechapman13.