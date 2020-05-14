You’d think Walton County taxpayers would be upset at the money being spent by the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) on legal bills.

A recent article in The Walton Sun by Tom McLaughlin reported that the BCC has spent about $1 million on legal fees in order to obtain a declaration of customary use that would open all of its beaches to the public. A large portion of the county’s 26 miles of beaches are privately-held.

About 18 months ago, the county filed a legal complaint seeking a declaration of customary use. Thousands of private beach owners have disputed that claim.

The county’s law firm, Theriaque and Spain, in Tallahassee, so far has billed almost $750,000. Theriaque collected $418,377 before the county filed the complaint, and another $316,795 since then. Add to that the county attorney, who earns more than $143,000 a year, and the staff time needed to handle the paperwork. Cha-ching, cha-ching!

The county has made three attempts to contact all 4,414 property owners by mail, but they have had a hard time following the judge’s instructions. After all the preparations, the mailings, and 18 months since filing the complaint, litigation still hasn’t begun.

One million dollars would’ve paved a lot of roads up north, or helped develop new businesses, or provided needed social services for residents. Instead the money went to lawyers in Tallahassee. And it's likely lots more of it will be sent there in years to come.

How much taxpayer money is the BCC prepared to spend on its “sand castle” lawsuit? But what’s the problem? It’s not the BCC’s money. About 85% of Walton County taxes (sales, real estate, and bed taxes) come from the tourist-oriented area south of the bay, which pays for most of the services in the largely rural north.

Many beachfront homeowners have lost revenue because of the pandemic, yet still have mortgages and taxes to pay. Maybe they’ll decide to hold the BCC accountable for its spendthrift behavior.

Some taxpayers aren’t apathetic. Perhaps they just don’t care.

Art Miller, Miramar Beach