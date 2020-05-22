I have never seen our country in the shape it is in now. Who would have thought Americans would be in need of food like we are now? What is happening to our country? We need to start taking care of the American people instead of sending so much “aid” to other countries. America is getting out of control and more like a third-world country. I never thought I would see us declining like we are now doing. I pray for our country every day. Please make America get back like we used to.

Tuscaloosa County

