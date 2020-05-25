The ongoing customary-beach-use brouhaha and an article not long ago about how the U.S. could learn methods of combating COVID-19 from other countries reminded me of an incident that occurred when I studied in Sweden between my last two years at Tulane University.

During a break from my research, I went on an overnight sailing excursion of the beautiful Swedish archipelago with my host friend and his sister. As the sun started descending into the Baltic Sea, we sailed into a sheltered cove on one of the many wooded islands for the night.

We slept aboard the boat, and the next morning, took the Zodiak ashore to stretch our legs and pick berries to eat with our morning yogurt.

Suddenly someone with a dog approached!

It happened the island was privately owned and inhabited. Did we run for the safety of the boat? Did the property owner start blasting away at us with his rabbit gun as we fled?

Of course not.

Like much of Scandinavia, Sweden has a wonderful tradition called Everyman’s Right. Codified into national law, it declares everyone may enjoy the country’s beautiful natural wilds, whether they happen to be privately owned or not.

Of course, visitors are obligated to leave no trace of their visits. Picnicking, hiking and overnight primitive camping are not allowed on land immediately adjacent to homes, barns, tilled fields and gardens.

Rather than treat us harshly as trespassers, threaten to summon the police, and run us back into the Baltic, the property owner merely came over to his cove to wish us a good morning, express his hope we had slept well, and invite us to his home for breakfast.

We politely declined his generous hospitality, patted his dog, bid him “hej då,” (take it easy) then enjoyed his wild berries with our onboard breakfast.

Imagine how much more pleasant it would be for all if gulf-front property owners were as hospitable, and if visitors were as respectful of the owners’ sand as we were of that Swedish gentleman’s island land.

What a pity our first national inclination is instead to run for sheriff’s deputies and lawyers when we could instead offer cordial greetings to our guests. Yes, we have a lot to learn from other countries and their cultures.

Brian Hughes, Crestview