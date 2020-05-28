I live in Lanark Village and have for the last 20-plus years since retiring at 65 from a company in Ohio. I worked there for 45 years, 39 of those years driving a truck after serving three years in the Navy from 1951 until 1954, and a Korean vet. I first came to Lanark Village in 1990 and fell in love with the area and knew this was where I would spend the rest of my days on this earth.

In the past few years, heaven seems to be turning into hell, it looks to me, as laws are being broken and it seems no one knows what to do about it. The county makes the laws, then they don't or won't follow up on them.

I have a situation on the lot behind my house that concerns me when it comes to my health, along with my wife, as I am 87 (and for the sake of my happy life I won't tell her age.)

There is an occupant on the lot behind me on Enabob Street with no sanitation means, water or sewer, plus a junkyard, and I don't know for a fact that there is standing water in the junk but I bet there is. We all know what standing water will cause this time of year, and believe me, I do not want to get bit by a mosquito that came from that lot. At times I get a smell of human waste if the wind is coming the right way after a dry spell.

Besides that, can anyone tell me what it does to my property value if I was to sell? And no way would the ones making the laws and not enforcing them lower my taxes because of the problem.

Since I am sounding off, why is it, at least in Lanark Village, that speed limits, stop signs and no dumping laws do not mean anything when it comes to Lanark Village?

David Kight