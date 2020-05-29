Douglass Bacon of Niceville believes Republicans have fallen into a DNC trap by seizing on a sexual harassment complaint in Joe Biden’s past.

Everything was going along just fine for the Democrat power brokers. With a large field of presidential nominee aspirants, none would be able to command the necessary votes on the convention floor to win the nomination at the first go-around. Perfect! On the second round of balloting, the superdelegates plus whatever delegates could be “persuaded” to go for one acceptable to the DNC would cinch the desired ticket.

Unfortuitously a black swan landed. Because of financial shortfalls, economic philosophies spurned by the public, or backroom deal-making, most candidates withdrew from the race leaving Joe Biden as the sure-shot nominee. Pure disaster!

The DNC was now faced with a presumed nominee who was so disjointed he had trouble remembering what state he was in, confusing which office he was running for, and towing more baggage than the party had porters to handle.

Making what the press gently called “gaffes” rather than “stumbles” every time he opened his mouth, the DNC realized he would eventually have to emerge from his man-cave and be subjected to live-TV public scrutiny. If nominated, his unavoidable debates with Donald Trump could become strong challengers to “I Love Lucy” reruns on Comedy Central.

What to do? Convincing him to abruptly withdraw would be just too too embarrassing for him personally and the party in general. But if a means to gracefully back out and fault the Republicans in the process could be found, it would be manna from above.

Conveniently a sexual harassment allegation from the distant past arose. If it drew enough continual attention, Joe could allege it was a false accusation designed to impugn his integrity and draw malicious media speculation. For the good of his party, he could proudly sacrifice his political principles and withdraw his candidacy without disputing anything specific.

This would delight the DNC, which could resume course back to a brokered convention. Plus there would no lingering worries about the nominee making slips such as mistaking a 14-year-old girl for the president of Harvard University and complimenting her for being well endowed (referring to Harvard’s finances of course).

Most brilliant strategies are not without complications. For this to work, the stories about sexploitation, personal corruption, family enrichment at Uncle Sam’s expense, and failure to conform to the truth had to be kept circulating. But to avoid alienating the party faithful the DNC could not be identified as being culpable. Letting someone else not associated with the party do the dirty work would be a big help.

Smelling blood, the Republicans fell for this trap like a ton of bricks. Rather than discretely ignoring Joe’s weaknesses, they now talk about them incessantly through the media and in the halls of our Congress. If they want the Democrats to nominate a terrible and absolutely beatable candidate, they should soft-pedal criticism now, wait until he is nominated, and then go full throttle.

Let the games begin!

Douglass Bacon, Niceville