Why do we have conspiracy theories? It is a really good question. Are people just naturally gullible and easily taken in? I don’t think so. I think that conspiracy theories develop, especially in a story like the COVID-19 pandemic, because people are afraid.

Fear is a huge reason that conspiracies, especially those involving the government, come into being. Because COVID-19 is a novel virus – it has never been in the human population before – epidemiologists did not have a wealth of knowledge about it as they do for more common respiratory viruses like the flu.

This meant in the beginning, scientists depended upon data coming out of China. Their information has proved to be unreliable due to the Chinese Communist Party’s denial of facts and destruction of research into the early stages of the disease, as well as their failure to accurately report their infection and death rates. This left politicians in other parts of the world scrambling for answers.

The best weapon available to those fighting the disease was social distancing. This meant that leaders around the world determined that locking down their countries was the best way to combat the virus. The lockdown in the United States was, at its most serious, a middle-of-the road approach when compared to a nation like Israel. They essentially shut people in their homes and did not let them come out for almost any reason.

And why was this done? The first answer is fear. The people advising the president and the governors and the mayors looked at data that scared them silly. America in particular did not have enough hospital beds and critical care beds to tend to even a medium-sized outbreak of COVID-19. Shutting down society was designed to protect hospitals by slowing the spread of the disease. It has largely worked, so in this case, fear actually helped.

The problem is that fear is a two-edged sword. When people were forced to stay at home, it didn’t take but a minute for some extreme elements to begin crying loudly that COVID-19 was nothing but a conspiracy to defraud Americans of our rights. The government was overstepping, they said. This was all unconstitutional.

Fear was the motivation for the creation of all those “give me liberty or give me COVID” style memes that circulated so freely through social media. Of course, there was no conspiracy to defraud you of your rights. Governments were faced with a terrible choice. They could lock down their societies and be accused of taking your rights and your ability to make money, or they could do nothing and be accused of causing the deaths of untold thousands.

If you were in the place of a world leader, a governor or a local mayor, which would you rather be accused of? Would you want to go to bed at night wondering if you could have saved lives by locking down your town, state or nation? Or would it be easier on you to know you did what you could to save lives?

Shutting down the economy cost the world trillions upon trillions of dollars. If you understand anything about governments, you will know that they love a good economy and they love to spend money. In shutting down the economy, governments deprived themselves off their life-blood and the source of their true power. Then, on top of the revenue lost, the United States has somehow created about $3 trillion to bail out our economy. This means adding an unplanned $3 trillion to the national debt. That is a huge long-term cost to society that won’t go away.

Fear also enabled some of those who intentionally create fake news items a chance to further undercut our trust in leaders. When a legitimate medical researcher or epidemiologist recommends we wear face masks in public, the fake news farms immediately churn out memes and stories saying how bad face masks are and how we shouldn’t wear them, thus bolstering an attitude that the government can’t tell me what to do. “I’m no sheep. They can herd me,” say these memes and stories. This leads to more rebellion, sickness and death and ultimately increases the cost to the economy, which is already hurting on a nearly unprecedented level.

It isn’t any more wrong for you and me to be required to wear a mask in public places than it is to be required to wear a seat belt when we drive our cars. There is no conspiracy to “herd us like sheep.” There is an effort to protect public safety using the best means available.

Next time, we will take a look at the lack of trust we have developed in established leaders.

Gary Cosby Jr. is photo editor of The Tuscaloosa News. Readers can email him at gary.cosby@tuscaloosanews.com.