Pedestrians are rarely seen walking on the sidewalks on either side of Rice Mine Road. The sidewalks should be removed and Rice Mine Road made four lanes from Bryant Bridge to New Watermelon Road. Making Rice Mine two lanes with a center turn lane was a shortsighted, poor plan. The sidewalks currently being removed for construction should not be replaced. Residents in this area deserve road improvements, especially with new apartments coming to this already extremely congested area and the McWright’s Ferry Road apparently a myth.

Tuscaloosa

