Sigh … here we go again.

I wrote a nice letter, explaining in an easy-to-understand fashion, how wearing masks works and why people should stop politicizing this public health issue and just do what they can to slow the spread of this deadly virus.

Apparently, I didn’t get the message across. So here goes: To Johnathon Vandershoor and all the others who think wearing a mask is a "personal decision" and only affects those who choose to wear a mask or not, that is not how this works!

The idea is to slow the general spread of the disease, to protect the vulnerable and decrease the rate of severe illness until we have a vaccine or an effective treatment. This works best when everyone wears a mask in situations where they are around other people.

It’s as if we all had a societal agreement not to throw our feces at each other (we do, I believe). But some of you decide you need to be able to spread your crap around … that not being able to do so is an infringement of your rights! Does your right to freely spread your waste around not infringe on my right to be disease free? This is the same thing.

It isn’t about you! It is about carelessly increasing risk to those on the front lines, vulnerable people such as the elderly, those with pre-existing conditions and children. (If you think this is overblown, take a trip up to Montgomery, Alabama and see how they are handling the number of cases they have.)

If you choose not to wear a mask, at least admit what you are, not some patriotic upholder of personal freedoms but rather just a selfish, science-denier who doesn’t care about his fellow citizens.

Oh, and by the way, that means you can’t call yourself pro-life anymore.

Jennifer Mercuri, Lynn Haven