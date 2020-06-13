Joyce Withers of Destin shares a funny anecdote amid al the gloom and doom.

A chuckle among the unrest: I have closed captioning on my television for my elderly ears.

While watching a commercial on Channel 3 about Meals on Wheels, the caption read, “Males on Wheels,” call this number (and it gave a number).

I thought, “Gee, do I want to order a ’Male on Wheels?’ ”: What would this old gal do with him? Maybe he could do my yard work, etc.

I enjoyed a little chuckle among all the unrest going on in the country.

Joyce Withers, Destin

