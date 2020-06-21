Let’s get started. What is a monument? According to Blacks Law Dictionary, a monument is "anything by which the memory of a person, thing, idea, art, science, or event is preserved or perpetuated."

A word that is constantly used by supporters of monument saving is "heritage." Beyond property, which many people associated with the word, what are supporters talking about? The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language 1973 ed., has as the number two description for "heritage"; "something other than property passed down from preceding generations; legacy; tradition."

Where and how do man-made statues of person prominent in the attempt to preserve slavery fit within the word "heritage?" The monuments at issue are Confederate monuments. Could you therefore conclude that the Confederate monuments preserve or perpetuate the idea or event of slavery and anger over a failed attempt by 11 southern states to secede from the United States (1860-1861)?

Those who want to preserve their personal heritage of their relatives having been a Confederate soldier should do so. That does not mean that statues and other large Confederate memorials should cover the landscape to honor a cause that was proven to be unjust and wrong. The confederacy of 11 states lost the war. There is a need to form a "more perfect union." Forcing the entire country to be constantly reminded that these states wanted to enslave people in a free America is just plain wrong.

For many Americans, the sight of Confederate flags and monuments is not only horrifying, it is disgusting. Quite frankly, no questions need be asked of the bearer of the Confederate flag or of the supporter of the prominent placement of Confederate monuments.

People who do not agree with Confederate flag supporters flying the flags at will can immediately determine who you are and what you stand for. Many who wave this flag do so as acts of attempted intimidation. There is no heritage to be claimed. What is it that rises to heritage when it is by definition "something other than property passed down from preceding generations?"

What has been passed down is hatred and division. What has been passed down is a fierce anger that the 11 southern states lost the war to secede from the United States of America. What has been passed down is a stubbornness that retains itself in the Confederate supporters. What has been overlooked is the fact that in the modern day, those persons who went to war against this country would be considered domestic terrorists at best — and traitors at worst.

If you look at the southern states that were a part of the Confederacy (Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas), they still have very common bonds. Most of these states are rife with voting rights problems. Segregation was made a part of the rule of law. There are high rates of poverty and inadequate support for a decent education.

There is a lack of industrial growth and a woeful lack of opportunity. There is an over-abundance of poor and substandard housing. Many have to resort to modular or mobile housing that will not withstand the fierce storms that the south has to endure. Health care needs are not being met.

Until recent years, people were disinterested in relocating or moving corporations to these states. The "Sun Belt" surge has subsided. Employees do not want to live or rear children in an environment that reeks of lack of respect for cultural diversity. Much of the United States has sought to become more progressive, as evidenced by recent events.

Thick attitudes towards "northerners" still exist. Many are still fighting a war that was lost. Many people, whether Black or White, understand what Confederate flags and monuments stand for. Statue owners need to purchase land to pay homage to those who fought to enslave people and divide the nation.

As I witnessed a pick-up truck with a Confederate flag flying from the back speeding down Broad Street in Gadsden, I had absolutely no sense that heritage was involved. I looked at his face. I saw the mean determination to hurt and insult. If the Confederate flag and these statues are a symbol of your heritage, what exactly is that heritage?

The distaste for things Confederate did not just start. There has always been a refusal to go anywhere the Confederate flag is flying. Stores that display the Confederate flag will be avoided. Pick-up trucks displaying the flag will be avoided. The list goes on and on.

Moving the statues and the Confederate flag will not change things completely. It is a start. America will not be great until the hearts and minds of the purveyors of the Confederacy change.

Elaine Harris Spearman, Esq., is president of the Etowah County (Gadsden) branch of the NAACP.