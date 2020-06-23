Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream won’t call their ice cream on a stick "Eskimo Pies" anymore to avoid insulting indigenous people in the Artic regions of northern Canada, Alaska, Greenland and Siberia. Those folks lived in igloos when we oldsters were in school.

As kids we played Cowboys and Indians. Today’s properly-reared youngsters play Bovine Young Male Persons and Native Americans. I confess a game by that name wouldn’t have appealed to my 8-year-old self. Nor would "Indigenous Far-Northern People Pies" have sent me running to the street when summertime bells announced the ice cream cart’s approach.

Way back then we learned in school that Indians used to be Siberians (Eskimos?). That was before they followed Elk across a transitory land bridge between Siberia and Alaska when an earth cycle of heating or cooling was at just the right stage. So they were Siberians before they were Indians which was before they were Native Americans. One wonders where they lived between moving out of Eden and heading up into Siberia.

While talking about skin color — as we sort of were — a Black acquaintance doesn’t much like being called "Black." Formerly he preferred "colored" because he’s the light-brown color of coffee with cream. And show me a "white" person who’s actually white! Hailing from thousands of far-flung ancestors, white folks mostly favor hues of orange or tan. We might call them "white chocolates," but that would raise issues for companies selling sweets.

Ever wonder what God calls all of us folks? Growing up, we were told he calls us his children! If only we could start acting like brothers and sisters — every one of us made in his image.

Don Schroeder, Destin