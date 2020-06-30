Dennis Wilson of Niceville says gathering supporters in large crowds is unwise and urges political parties to forego loyalty to the GOP or Democrats and act in the interests of the people.

At a time when America struggles with decisions of protecting public health and also keeping the economy alive, it is senseless for local political candidates to cling to hopes that Donald Trump will help them win.

COVID-19 is not a hoax, testing is unavailable for most and yet political rallies in Oklahoma and Texas gather unmasked crowds at close quarters.

It is folly for candidates to cling to a failing administration as it reflects the mentality and blind loyalty that does not solve problems. Voters want candidates to deal with issues and know that potential representatives are not blind ideologues.

Party loyalty is fine during normal times but these challenging times call for thoughtful and mature leadership.

Dennis Wilson, Niceville