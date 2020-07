I am OK with removing statues/monuments on public property that offend anyone; however, we need to not be selective with the removal. We need to remove all statues/monuments, not just Confederate monuments. Any monument remaining on public property will offend someone, be biased, and therefore unjust.

Tuscaloosa

