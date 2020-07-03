Lori Barker urges residents of Okaloosa County to think of other people who, like her father, are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Wear a mask.

Dear Okaloosa County residents,

My father is in Crestview Rehabilitation Center and the residents are at your mercy.

Every time someone doesn't wear a mask, there is a chance that the virus will infect a staff member and pass it on to these people who work in this controlled environment.

I haven't seen my father sence March 12. I would love to see him again. I've already lost my mama two years ago from pneumonia in the 2018 epidemic.

Even if you don't believe it will help or the virus is a hoax, please wear the mask. Think of someone besides yourselves. Think of my daddy. Your daddy. Everyone else’s daddy.

Think of how scared you are making them. Wear a mask, please.

Lori Barker