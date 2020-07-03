Bruce Trickel of Crestview urges support of a bill that would allow veterans to collect both their retirement and their VA benefits.

I served proudly on active duty with the United States Air Force for more than 20 years and retired from active duty in 1995 with service-connected disabilities of 40%.

For more than 25 years my Air Force retirement has been offset by my VA disability payment and though I am proud to have served my country honorably, I don't feel that the U.S. government has necessarily served me honorably in the same way, because they are not properly compensating me for disabilities caused by my military service.

H.R. 303 will correct this injustice for all veterans. I personally encourage you to right a wrong and allow all military retirees and their families to receive "concurrent" military retirement pay along with their VA disability entitlement, regardless of the percentage of disability.

Again, I urge you to consider support for H.R. 303, the "Retired Pay Restoration Act," introduced by Rep. Gus Bilirakis. Military members who have served our nation for a full career tragically fall victim to disabling health care conditions that harm their employment opportunities, financial security and quality of life. These retired veterans deserve their full compensation of retirement and disability pay.

Please do all you can to help move this legislation forward. Those who serve this nation and are impacted by that arduous service deserve no less. Additionally, I politely ask for a response to this request so I know where you stand on this incredibly important issue.

Bruce Trickel, Crestview