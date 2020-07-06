Hoffman says the war is on ... just following the Socialist playbook. I think Hoffman will find that this country is not going to go willingly down his path!

As I read Mr. Hoffman's letter on June 29, I found myself wondering where is this alternative universe that Hoffman is referring to? As I read his statements, it became obvious that I was one of the anachronisms he was picturing in his delusions.

This country is for whatever reason now entering a phase of Democratic Socialism and insane political correctness. First of all, none of us alive today (and for a very long time prior to today) are responsible for slavery. Apparently, there can be no discussion of the situation that is contrary to the lawless riots and destruction going on without that person being deemed a racist by the mobs. In effect, those screaming "racism" the loudest are the actual racists.

Our Black communities and the young white liberal Antifa need to spend a little time reading such Black authors as Walter Williams. He is one of the few making any sense during these times. In essence, he is saying if Black lives matter, then stop killing each other. Where is the rage over all the Black murders committed by Blacks?

Williams also goes on to state that the Democrats have created a welfare society that has made too many reliant on government programs due to the breakdown of the family unit. This is a situation that never existed before.

The killing of George Floyd was a senseless murder by a sadistic cop, but the relative numbers of such incidences are actually quite rare. It wouldn't have made any difference if Floyd had been white or any other color. The justice system worked in this case ... the offending officer has been arrested, will be prosecuted and will go to prison!

With this scenario, that's all that is justified. No rioting, property destruction, no killing of police officers, no occupation of cities, no destruction of public monuments.

We also have a situation where the universities that should be fostering free speech and debate are now attempting to shut down any non-politically correct speech that may be "disrespectful" to someone or anyone. This is total insanity! Students should be able to hear a different opinion without having to run for a "safe space."

And, that is exactly what I am doing in this letter.

Hoffman says the war is on ... just following the Socialist playbook. I think Hoffman will find that this country is not going to go willingly down his path!

One other question about Hoffman ... who is he? Is he from this area? Is he a columnist from another paper in the Gannett chain?

Don Taylor is a resident of Panama City. Phillip Hoffman, the author of the letter Taylor is referring to, is a resident of Pace.