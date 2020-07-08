George Landis (Letter to the Editor, July 4) should stop watching CNN and MSNBC or at least verify information before writing the newspaper.

The President votes by absentee ballot as can every registered voter in this country. When you go to the voting place you request the ballot and when you obtain an absentee ballot you are doing the same. That is, you are stating that you want to vote in the election.

What the president opposes is the blanket mailing of ballots to all registered voters without verifying that they (1) still live at that address (2) that they are still living and (3) that they desire to vote. The possibility of fraud is endless. Voting multiple times, voting by mail and then voting in person or some else doing the voting.

For instance, California and other states who allow anyone to get a driver’s license and register to vote at the same time are extremely vulnerable to voter fraud. There are many examples of voter fraud when using the mail voting system. When you don’t look for fraud you don’t find any. In-person voting is the safest way to vote. Mail-in voting is the least safe way.

Please explain how early voting makes it safer to vote? You could make early voting six months before the election and people will still wait until the last minute to vote. Early voting means that the voter will not have the latest info about the candidate or his/her position on issues.

Last time around some states allowed early voting prior to the last debate. Therefore, they didn’t have the latest info to judge the candidate.

Remember that voting is a state’s right and responsibility not the president’s.

Let me say again that any registered voter can request an absentee ballot, fill it out, mail it back within the proper time frame and it will be counted. Are we so lazy these days that we can’t take the time to vote in this important election.

When was the last time congress acted in the way Mr. Landis wants. Now and immediately are not in the congressional vocabulary.

Frank Harrington, Fort Walton Beach