Saturday

Jul 11, 2020 at 6:00 AM


James Reynolds of Navarre says Panhandle media should reflect the voters’ political views.

I agree with the July 9 comments regarding bias against Trump.


Almost daily, liberal editorials are posted here. This is not a liberal area. Trump won by a large amount in the Panhandle.


I do not need to be schooled by someone in South Florida or up North! I believe you would have more circulation with views that reflect where we live.


All should have a voice, not just a select few. Fair and balanced!


James Reynolds, Navarre