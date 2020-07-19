Thank-you for including Carl Hiaasen’s op-eds in the opinion section of your paper.

His articles are always well-researched and extremely amusing. My wife and I became Hiaasen fans years age when we read his novels. He has a unique ability to generate pictures in my head of absurd situations (that I can’t get rid of) such as a weed eater grafted to the bad guy's arm or the barracuda biting off the bad guy's hand in an earlier story.

Your opinion page, in my opinion, is a good balance of conservative, liberal, and independent perspectives. Keep up the good work!

Peter N. Rogers, Col, USAF (Ret)

Florida students, no one questions the need for students to get an education. The question is how to do it safely in the middle of a huge virus surge.

The politicians from the President, Congress and Governor on down say just do it now because it is best for economy. No doubt it is needed to help economy but is it safe and fair?

To prove it is safe for all we must require all politicians send their children and grandchildren to public schools not private. This will include the President and Congress at the federal level. All school boards will require members to visit and inspect each school in their district daily.

Weeks before sending 350,000 Florida students back to school in August Gov. DeSantis should enforce the CDC guidelines for use of mask and hand sanitizer to enter a building. For those who don't want to wear a mask as their right, fine, just stay home.

Bruce Blackwelder, Fort Walton Beach