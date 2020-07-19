If you want a sampling of diversity, equity and inclusion activities, try the official DEI web page at the University of Alabama.

If you want a sampling of diversity, equity and inclusion activities, try the official DEI web page at the University of Alabama. There is a Programming Guide, a Resource Guide, and other useful descriptions of what DEI sponsors and does at UA. I’d say there are at least fifty or sixty activities each semester or somewhere between 100-150 during the year, most of them funded and sponsored or put on by other student associations and organizations and simply added to the DEI page to demonstrate the diversity of diversity at UA.

The Halualani report stated quite explicitly that there are over a thousand diversity, equity, and inclusion courses at UA but only two are listed in the Diverse Course Offerings DEI page: Hy 430 Queer History of the South and Hy 406 Southern Memories: Lynching in Alabama.

I wondered where the 998 other courses were which are related to DEI? And if the University budget devotes at least $20-30 million a year to DEI, how is it all spent? What kind of programming?

The DEI web page — very nicely done BTW — included much, from LGBTQ month and activities to eating at your local Mexican restaurant; religious programming and the National Coming Out Day Photoshoot to take just a small sample of an immensely diverse area, all the way from veteran affairs to an evening of Dilawi, or the celebration of India’s Festival of Lights, an evening featuring Bollywood dance performances, henna tattoos and a variety of Indian food. That sounds like fun. Learn about another culture.

A very brief review of possibly DEI curriculum include courses on monsters, tattooing, knitting and history, games, lots on gender, racism, other popular isms, etc. many focusing on victimization and oppression. There is an irritating conceit of those promoting these courses and perspectives from the freshman year to Ph.D. candidates that they have discovered how minorities, LGBTQs, Blacks, women, and other ethnic and cultural minorities have been subordinated over the centuries by WASPs in this country. You didn’t discover it. You have privileged it beyond excellence as the determining factor in higher education.

If you want a more in-depth study try Heather MacDonald’s "The Diversity Delusion: How Race and Gender Pandering Corrupt the University and Undermine Our Culture."

And what about grading?

Why such rampant grade inflation in our educational system? Basically, it is to make higher education accessible to all regardless of academic standing or preparation. Equity in gender, color, sexual preference, and nationality are more important than intelligence and drive. Major universities and university systems like the Univ. of California just junked ACT and SAT entrance examinations. So have Harvard, the University of Illinois, and others. Entrance exams favor the privileged, so the argument goes, and we are going to break down those barriers that simply measure intelligence and achievers in high school.

Let’s be certain here. There is a prejudice in DEI. "Diversity" means not privileging the best and brightest, but those who claim they were kept outside the magic circle of university life by race, gender, color, nationality and every other measure that challenges the common thread of equality and excellence so long associated with university life. Degrading the way we measure excellence in our culture is part of the DEI mantra. De-emphasizing cultural icons is part of the drill as well.

Student ministries for example are listed as "Congregation Centers. Like "where do you go to church?"

"Oh, I go to the Holy Spirit Catholic Congregation Center."

"Huh?"

"The Catholic Church."

The LGBTQ community has their own "Safe Zone" sponsored by DEI to protect and defend their interests.

How about you creative thinkers out there make some suggestions. Go to the Heritage Foundation, a well-known think tank, for examples, for ideas and suggestions that don’t necessarily run absolutely contrary to the Halualani Associates, but certainly speak to a different vision of the America of the past, of the present, and of the future.

Have a conference, perhaps sponsored by UA’s President’s office, or buck this whole issue up to the University of Alabama Systems office where I suspect key members have not totally bought into DEI. I wonder who among them have read the 35-page Halualani report? Do they know that up to 1/3 of their total budget of millions goes to DEI? Do they know who is being admitted to UA? On what basis other than grades, ACT or SAT exams, and general academic excellence? Do they even know what is being taught — agency, power, identity, and racial/ethnic identity? What do these promote for what we consider an appropriate education in our colleges and universities? What IS an appropriate curriculum? Check out "Credegrees" in this column in next few weeks for some ideas. Hint, look at the Forbes magazine online.

Have the courage to open the question to a general conference on what UA should be about. Don’t just turn to California or Wisconsin for examples and models. There’s an immense amount of brain power and creativity right here in the Deep South. Turn to our own resources and priorities rather than slavishly imitate others.

Larry Clayton is a retired University of Alabama history professor. Readers can email him at larryclayton7@gmail.com.