What is a Bubba?

Usually a white guy, but not always, who lives east of the Mississippi, south of the Mason-Dixon Line and north of I-10 in Florida.

He’s a big guy, maybe a bit overweight, but not always, has at least a few tats and shaves weekly ... whether he needs it not. He doesn’t own a tie, loves jeans and work boots.

He drives a pickup truck, not new but the bigger the better ... constantly covered in mud that comes from the unpaved road that leads to his house. He lives in a doublewide ... but sometimes a single story house with a carport, porch on the back and sometimes an above ground pool. His yard is sand, pine trees and a rope tied to a tree to secure the dog. A big dog! The bigger, the better!

He loves hunting; bow for turkey season, rifle for deer season and some sort of a black rifle tricked out just in case there is a Zombie Apocalypse. He’s a regular at the local gun shows, you see him occasionally at the range and prides himself for his ability to shoot coke cans off of a stump 50 feet from his back porch with his Python.

He has a girlfriend, who loves to go muddin’ with him on weekends. She drives, he holds on tight.

He loves little kids, dogs and girls in bikinis at the local swimming hole.

He’s as strong as an ox and will be the first person to come help you when you car slides off the road in a rainstorm, your dog is lost or your child needs a ride to the hospital after falling out of a tree.

He’s that guy who you’re glad is next to you in that foxhole in Vietnam, or at the 7-11 when the teenage gangster comes in and looks to be a threat. He’s that guy that volunteers to help you lift that heavy item when no one else is around.

He’s that guy with a warm smile that will melt a frozen lake on a winters morning. The guy who has that loud infectious laugh that gets everyone to smile. He’s that guy who scares the crap out of you the first time you meet him ... until he extends his hand, crushes your fingers and says hello.

He’s that guy who loves the American Flag and this Country as much as you do ... and gets as madoff as you do when he sees statues being toppled and riots underway. with no one there to stop the chaos.

He’s an American, a bit rough on the edges, but the guy you want around near you when the crap hits the fan.

And we would be better off with a lot more like him

Alan Hassell is a resident of Shalimar, and a proud Bubba.