I do not understand America’s left. Will they ever comprehend the damage their behavior and insane accusations they are inflicting upon our President and country?

Our country’s threat is not Russia, China or North Korea but our own bickering, which is destroying our country. Look at the lunacy we inherited from this socialistic political-correctness paradise. Police officers are murdered while on duty protecting us citizens, Black people who were never slaves are fighting white people who were never Nazis over a confederate statue erected by Democrats and somehow our President is at fault, so I ask how we became so ignorant.

Marxism and socialism is change, but to believe it offers hope for America is pure stupid audacity. As this lunacy continues we have two congressional members, Maxine Waters (California) call for impeachment and Maria Chapala(Missouri) blurting over the network kill our president. These people should be dismissed from their Democratic party now.

The most devastating transactions take place when unfit laws aren’t even read before passing. Yes, America’s legislative body needs a taste of their own medicine to understand what "We the People" means, it might help them realize the despair and distress they have created before passing future laws.

So many people are willfully blinded with ideology, refusing to admit that our country is being led towards a civil war. Our Pledge of Allegiance, In God We Trust is being attacked and if Hillary Clinton or her party somehow gets in, our country will be methodically destroyed.

There are thousands of men and women in this country who have served in our wars, facing death and now are fed up with this political correctness, allowing socialism to rule over our Constitution, but sadly the worst is now being activated, paralyzing our country from inside called "sabotage."

Mr. Obama, George Soros and all the socialist thugs, have you already forgotten why so many of our boys gave all for their country? Your shadow government, OFA, is un-American, including George Soros’ billions, which are helping to destroy our America.

America, you are being led to the slaughterhouse.

Bill Kaunzinger, Niceville