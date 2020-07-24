Paul Broshear of Mary Esther writes: "To those who now pride themselves on being outraged over a history that they did not live and cannot change, grow up."

No matter how much you protest, vandalize, loot and burn, you can’t undo history.

Some men in some states held slaves 155 years ago. Nothing you do will undo that, and it’s way past time to get over it. No amount of reparations or retributions will satisfy today’s re-ignited resentment.

Yet those who personally experienced the injustices of slavery were grateful for their newly won freedom, imperfect as it may have been, and they moved on. Other groups who experienced extreme injustice, such as surviving Jews in 1945, also found ways to deal with the past that did not involve childish and destructive tantrums.

The soldiers who actually fought the Civil War, and who lost friends and family in America’s most bloody war, were able to treat their former enemies with respect and civility. Upon hearing that Lee had surrendered, Lincoln asked a band to play "Dixie."

His second inaugural address suggested that the blood shed during the war was sufficient retribution for the nation’s sin of slavery, and he urged reconciliation. In 1938, at the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, a quarter of all the living veterans of the war, Union and Rebel together, shook hands across the stone wall at The Bloody Angle.

For them, the bitter war had ended long before.

To those who now pride themselves on being outraged over a history that they did not live and cannot change, grow up. Set aside the grudges and grievances of the past. Those burdens were never yours to carry, and your false outrage only fuels your ego.

Paul Broshear, Mary Esther