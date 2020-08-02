Many significant corners of America are trying to jump-start some sort of return to normalcy. But too many questions abound.

The coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the nation has not just taken lives. It has taken away trust.

The signs are everywhere. Even in New Jersey and New York, where the battle against COVID-19 is going well in comparison to Texas and Florida, trust is as fragile as a hummingbird.

Consider the rampant fear among just about anyone connected to schools — students, parents, teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers and cafeteria workers. With Labor Day just weeks away and its significance as the traditional end of summer when schools generally open, where’s the trust that students and adults won’t get sick? Where’s the trust that someone won’t die?

That’s just one issue where distrust abounds as we approach the six-month mark in which America — and Florida — has battled the worrisome COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 4 million and killed more than 154,000 nationwide. There are plenty of others.

The still-painful cries by nurses and doctors for more protective gear is rooted in mistrust of a system that let them down in March and shows no sign of fixing itself. So is the fear that federal stimulus dollars – indeed, jobs – are about to dry up. And let’s not forget the nagging concern over the lack of an organized COVID-19 testing program or the political push-back that regulations forcing people to wear a mask is an example of out-of-control big government.

Finally, what about the see-no-evil campaign by restaurants to open for "inside" dining despite a well-documented reluctance by the general public to risk their lives just to have a martini and a steak? Or the narrow-minded, money-fueled march in professional sports to resume games despite worries by athletes?

It’s all about trust — or the lack of it.

This week, Major League Baseball returned, with made-for-TV games in stadiums devoid of fans. The National Football League is resuming practices — for its own made-for-TV season. And in Florida, NBA teams came together in their own "bubble" where players and coaches are essentially imprisoned in luxury hotels and allowed out only for practices or games in empty arenas with only television cameras watching.

But to what end?

Yes, some players — and parents and coaches, too — are pushing to play. But what will they do when half the team gets sick? What will they do when someone dies?

Those uncomfortable questions don’t pop up much in the rah-rah coverage about the return of sports. But lurking on the sidelines of so many sports right now is a cornucopia of mistrust. What happens if the Yankees' pitching staff is out of commission with COVID-19? What about the high school quarterback? The head cheerleader? The beloved coach?

The push to resurrect so many corners of life echoes that skin-crawling scene in the 1975film, "Jaws," in which the mayor of a small beach town encourages beach goers to jump in the surf because he doesn’t want to lose all those tourist dollars from bad publicity over a pesky shark who has a habit of eating swimmers.

What made that scene so poignant was the deep mistrust of the mayor. We haven’t had a "Jaws" moment yet with the COVID-19 pandemic. But don’t be surprised if it comes.

With the start of school only weeks away, America is awash in mixed messages.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had been recommending that schools should let students stay home and study online, explaining that so-called "remote learning" was the safest option. But under increasing pressure from the White House, the CDC switched gears and issued a new set of guidelines urging students to return to the classroom.

Such back and forth guidance has left many Americans confused.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, while conceding this week that he expects the COVID-19 pandemic to worsen, is sticking to his threat to cut federal funding from any school that does not open. And Trump says he would send his 14-year-old son, Barron, and his grandchildren to school.

In Florida, teachers are so upset that they are suing to block an emergency order to "open brick and mortar schools at least five days a week for all students." In New York City, teachers say they may go to court to block a school reopening if they feel conditions are not safe.

Perhaps even more worrisome is the limits of trust. The more the ripples spread, the more we’re reminded of that uncomfortable scene in "Jaws." Is it worth risking a COVID-19 infection just to play a championship game? Do you test everyone in their tuxedos and gowns before they are allowed to enter the senior prom?

Are we ready for that?

Because we still lack trust. It will take some time to build that.

Mike Kelly is a columnist for NorthJersey.com. Email: kellym@northjersey.com Twitter: @mikekellycolumn