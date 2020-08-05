Elders and Covid: It’ not our first rodeo

"You’ve been keeping to yourself these days...

Cause you’re thinking everything’s gone wrong;

Sometimes you just want to lay down and die...

That emotion can be so strong;

But hold on...til that old second wind comes along." Second Wind as performed by Billy Joel.

Quick question for consideration: Would you rather put your life on hold for a year at age 18 or at age 68? Neither is ideal, but forced to choose, I’d say it’s less difficult at a younger age.

The feeling that life’s best activities have been indefinitely suspended, with no timeline for resumption, is especially dispiriting for elders. Our time is short, and we know it. Divide the time we have left by the days impacted negatively by social distancing, and do the same for kids in their teens, and we seniors have given up a far larger percentage of our remaining life than any other age group.

Beyond the obvious economic problems caused by the virus, the hiatus in our family and social lives has proven especially difficult. What could be more awful than suffering an illness or even dying and not being able to physically connect with one’s family? Some of our elders in nursing homes have endured terrible isolation trapped in a bubble and have been forced to watch siblings, children and grandchildren and even spouses stand outside a glass partition, waving goodbye from afar.

My Mom has enjoyed limited visits with children and grandchildren, because of potential exposure. It’s impossible for that not to be depressing.

Many of us have spent the last 40 years working, worrying, saving and investing, planning for the day when we might cast aside our cares for a few years and reap the benefits of our labor.

Who among us pictured retiring in a pandemic? We have so little time left to enjoy life, and the virus is limiting even those opportunities. As Louise Aronson writes in Elderhood, "The health impact of social isolation is equivalent to smoking fifteen cigarettes a day. All else being medically equal, loneliness increases mortality by 26%.

That said, this isn’t our first rodeo. Some of our elders can remember the polio plague of the 1940’s and 1950’s and the vaccine produced by Dr. Salk that changed lives. Some may remember food, gas and rubber rationing during World War II. Many have sacrificed since then in other foreign wars, lived in unthinkable conditions and overcome incredible obstacles in the fight for our way of life.

Ours is a generation that has lived through more change than any other in history. And we can and will live through this. Modern medicine offers miraculous benefits, and with an approved vaccine we could be enjoying life as usual again relatively soon.

So let’s mask up and beat this thing. Sooner the better. We need to return the economy to health.

We need to see family and friends and we need church and ball games and birthdays with grandkids. You in?

Margaret R. McDowell, ChFC®, AIF®, author of the syndicated economic column "Arbor Outlook," is the founder of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC, (850.608.6121 – www.arborwealth.net), a fiduciary, "fee-only" registered investment advisory firm located near Destin, FL. This column should not be considered personalized investment advice and provides no assurance that any specific strategy or investment will be suitable or profitable for an investor.