Daniil Baturyn knocked down 23 points to lead Bearded Beach Hippies in a 50-17 win over Subway in the 12-16 year old division of the Destin Youth Basketball League at the Destin Community Center over the weekend.

Baturyn scored 13 in the first half and then tossed in another 10 in the second.

Hippies jumped out to a 32-7 lead in the first half and never looked back to take the win.

Erik Scott also hit double digits for Hippies with 16 points, including three 3s. Ethan Ramsey scored five for Hippies, while Jack Tenholder scored four points and Omar Granados chipped in two.

Carter McIlwain scored seven for Subway. Noah Wright and Maddox Hayles each scored three, and Hunter Barber and Liam Pohl each contributed two points.

In other 12-16 action:

Coastal Cruisers 38, Culver’s 25

Miles Johnson led Coastal with 19 points. Brandon Harnish scored eight, Damian Alexander hit for six and Christian Harnish scored five.

Scoring double digits for Culver’s was Jandel Gadea with 10 points. Eason Ingram scored eight; Garret Jacobs, five; and Kyle Anderson, two.

Discount Watersports 63, Nathan Hall, DMD 31

Watersports had three players in double figures. Kenseth Jones led the way with 19 points, Kruz Watson hit for 17, and Pavel Baturyn tossed in 12. Others scoring were Price Bowen, seven; J. Cole Riche, four; and Brady Kelley, two.

Ian Thomas led Nathan Hall with 11 points. Zac Thomas and Jonathan McIntyre each scored eight points and Kelwin Tsao added four points.