Down by nine runs, Bradley Textile Industrial came from behind to pull off a 27-24 win over 2 Brothers Remodeling in the Coed Division I Softball end of season tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

With the win, Bradley will advance to play Boathouse Oyster Bar at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of 6:30 p.m. game will face off against TayGray Photography at 8 p.m.

As for the Bradley vs. 2 Brothers game, the game was deadlocked at 10-10 at the end of two innings.

In the third inning, Bradley scored one but then 2 Brothers rallied and scored the 10-run limit to go up 20-11.

At that point, Bradley scored four runs in each of the remaining innings. By the end of six, Bradley had taken a 23-22 lead.

In the seventh, Bradley got their four runs and 2 Brothers could only muster two in the bottom half.

Corey Griffith led Bradley Textile with a triple, two doubles and a single for two RBIs. Linda Griffith hit three singles for two RBIs, and Evan Griffith belted a grand slam over the fence and a single for a total of five RBIs.

Joseph Feltner topped 2 Brothers with two home runs, with one being a grand slam, and two singles for seven RBIs. Travis Reynolds connected for three doubles for five RBIs, and Evelyn Hardin singled for an RBI.