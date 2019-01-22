Both Island Wings and Sandy Bottoms posted sizeable victories in the first round of the Coed Division III Softball end of season tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Island Wings blasted 2 Birds Coffee 40-15 and then Sandy Bottoms whipped Fenders Collision 23-7.

Island Wings and Sandy Bottoms will square off in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 on Field C.

In the Island Wings vs. 2 Birds Coffee, Wings jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first three innings. 2 Birds closed it down in the fourth with seven runs. However, Wings pulled away again in the top of the fifth with nine runs. At the end of six innings, Wings was up 24-15.

In the seventh innings, Wings put the game away with 16 runs.

Dave Bazylak was the big stick for Wings with two home runs, a triple, two doubles and a single for 10 RBIs. Shawn Schrag belted a home run, a double and two singles for five RBIs, and Mike Jones hit two doubles for five RBIs. Todd Schrag also hit a home run.

Sam Senor led 2 Birds with a triple, two doubles and a single for four RBIs. Hallie Oalde hit two doubles and a single for three RBIs, and Nick Chase doubled and singled for three RBIs.

In the Sandy Bottoms vs. Fenders Collision game, Sandy Bottoms started strong scoring the 10-run limit in the first inning. Sandy went on to add two runs in the second, nine in the third and two in the fourth for the win.

Michael Ogden was the big hitter for Sandy Bottoms with a triple and two doubles for four RBIs. Jerry Dameron hit three singles for three RBIs, and Clarence Wells tripled and singled for an RBI.

Todd Womack connected for two doubles and a single for two RBIs for Fenders. Chelsea Womack doubled and hit two singles for three RBIs, and Lynda Tanner doubled and singled for two RBIs.