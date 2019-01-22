Down 16-12 at the half, McGovern, O’Dell battled back in the second half to pull off a 29-27 win over Ace Hardware SW in the 7-8 age division of the Destin Youth Basketball League at the Destin Community Center.

Max Thomas was the go-to guy for McGovern with 16 points. Stephen Riggs added six points, while Diego Rodriguez scored four and Jax O’Dell hit for three points.

Jackson Marracco was tops for Ace with 12 points. McCarver Dahlman scored eight and Hamilton Martin hit for seven.

In other 7-8 action:

Our Greenhouse 34, Budget Blinds 20

Braden Jeter was high-point player for Greenhouse with 10 points. Scoring eight each were Jayden Rowell and Will Wortman. Jordan Miles-Gallaway scored six and Joey Kirschten chipped in two.

Jordyn Spence hit double-digits for Budget with 10 points. Tyler Rojas scored six, while Brooks Mawn and Joseph Oakes each scored two.

Frankfurt 1031 25, JBJ Flooring 4

Kade Kiminos and Bentlee Bailey each scored eight for Frankfurt. Anthony Kirby scored four, Luci Frankfurt tossed in three points, and King Clemmons hit for two.

Adler Daugherty and Quentin Saviola each contributed two points for Flooring.

Dynamic Pain 21, Merrill Lynch 7

Cullen McLune was tops for Dynamic with six points. Scoring four each were Logan Smith and Avery Cowles. Cruze McLune scored three, while ZaiShawn Brown and Jackson Ramsey each chipped in two points.

Scoring for Merrill Lynch were Treyvon Cooper and Heath Criswell.

Ages 5-6

Aron’s Pool and Spa 28, Frankfurt Law 25

Elijah Feagin fired up the nets for 18 points for Aron’s. Miller Smith scored six and Derrick Jones contributed four.

Nolan Holstein hit double figures for Frankfurt with 11 points. Luke Horin scored eight; Griffin Terry, four; and Trey Lee, two.

Championship Title 16, Wild Willy’s 12

Thatcher Sommerville was high-point player for Title with 14 points. Judson Phillips picked up the other two points.

Jarvis Rickman led Wild Willy’s with eight points. Lincoln Tremper scored four.

The Will Lawyer 24, Budget Blinds 10

Scoring in double figures for Lawyer were J.B. Martin with 12 points and Henry Frankfurt with 10. Rohan Kapur scored two.

Connor Graham scored six for Budget and Brock Sansom scored four.

DKM Custom Homes 22, Subway 20

Blake Marracco scored 12 for DKM. Jack Ullery scored six, while Luca Devito and Grayson Story each scored two.

Chase Adkinson led Subway with 16 points. Scoring two each were Jayden Hall and Ellison Ingram.

Ages 9-11

Dynamic Pain 31, Angel’s Upholstery 14

Scoring eight each for Dynamic were Garret Figar and Aiden Garza. Aaron Rowell scored four and Calix McLune scored three. Contributing two points each were Pierce Malin, Tyler Nims, Christian O’Brien and Kellen Ramsey.

Gunnar Smith and Greyson Sommewir each scored three for Angel’s. Tossing in two each were Azriel Kitchens, Brayden Waters, Cannon Wilbur and Caleb Wright.

Frankfurt 1031 15, Nathan Hall DMD 12

Charlie Frankfurt led Frankfurt with six points. Ryne Burks scored five, while Charlie Wamen and Jayden Williams each scored two.

Cameron Cook scored six for Nathan Hall. Brody Hamell and Brody Ray each scored two, while Wesley Hall and Lavin McDaniel each chipped in one.

DKM Custom Homes 37, Black’s Ballers 21

Fisher Baltzell was high-point player for DKM with 13 points. Owen Atkins scored 10. Scoring five each were Mason George and Baylen Knox. Hayden Barcus and Griffin Cann each contributed two points.

James Boykin led Ballers with nine points. Braxton Beard and Jackson Black each scored four, while Ethan Holstein scored three and Parker Yates, one.

808 Mafia 20, Last Cast Charter 14

Triston Nunez fired up the nets for 14 points for Mafia. Scoring two each were Aiden Powell, Cole Rojas and Denise Slaton.

Clayton Nelson scored five for Last Cast. Scoring three each were Will Blanchard and Ebner Ingram. Matthew Benkosky scored two and Calvin Blackman, one.

Subway 15, Pristine Painting 3

Jabari Weeks led Subway with five points. Scoring four each were Christian Erlich and Robert Pankratz. John Rice chipped in two.

Jaden Fair scored two for Pristine and Jayce Roberson, one.

Ages 3-4

Subway 25, 808 My Crew 15

Trey Jeter was the top scorer for Subway with 19 points. Matthew Dixon added four and Carson Gregory, two.

Michael Guin led My Crew with six points. Warren Smith scored three, while Ryan Braga, Maximus Miller and Wyatt Ullery each scored two.

Robbins Builders 26, Carrow Window Films 18

Caleb Riggs led Robbins with six points and Olson Smith, five. Scoring four each were Barrett Robbins, Grayton Robbins and Hudson Riggs. Hunter Tintzman chipped in two.

Max Carrow was tops for Window Films with eight points. Scoring three each were Mack Horin and Nora Reyes. Reese Rojas scored two points, while Jazzlyn Drake and Maxim Laricher each chipped in one.