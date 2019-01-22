After edging out Backstreet Ballers 18-16, No Affiliation will advance to the championship round of the Coed Division IV Softball end of season tournament at Morgans Sports Center in Destin.

No Affiliation will take on the winner of the Angler’s vs. Whiplash game set for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23. The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m.

In the game against Backstreet, No Affiliation jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first two innings.

In the third, both teams put up three runs. By the end of six innings, Backstreet had closed the gap to 18-12. Backstreet came up short in the seventh with only four runs.

Josh Cragin was tops for No Affiliation with a triple, two doubles and a single. Brooke Faile connected for four doubles and Matt Molina tripled, doubled and singled.

Mike Ingram hit two doubles and two singles for Backstreet. Justin Hutchinson hit three doubles and a single, while Kyle Horton connected for three doubles.