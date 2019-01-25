After giving up the first goal, the Destin Marlins came back to beat the Meigs Wildcats 3-1 in the Okaloosa County Middle School 1A Boys Soccer Tournament in Shalimar Thursday evening.

“They deserve that. They worked so hard. The season was amazing,” said Destin Coach Carlos Gonclaves.

About six minutes into the game, the Wildcats score on a goal from Johnny Williams.

But it wasn’t long after that Destin’s Guilherme Marques came back with a shot right up the middle to tie the game at 1-1.

Two minutes later, Destin was awarded a free kick with Marques sailing one about 35-yards that hit high into the back of the net to put the Marlins on top 2-1 going into the half.

Destin sealed the game with Archer Yates booting one in on a follow through to give the Marlins a 3-1 advantage just three minutes into the second half.

The Destin defense held the Wildcats at bay for the last 27 minutes for the win.

“That was a very hard game to win,” Gonclaves said.

“But what am I going to say to these boys … I’m so proud of them.”

The road to victory

Earlier this week in the semifinals, Destin edged out Liza Jackson with a 1-0 victory in the second five-minute overtime.

“We’ve beaten them twice, but we knew they would come in a little bit stronger,” Gonclaves said.

“It was a very good game. I was excited they came to play.”

After a no score first half, Destin came out in the first seven minutes with Dean Redmond booting one in the net. The goal was nullified due to an offside call.

In the final minute of play, Liza Jackson had a chance to score on a penalty kick but Destin goalie Tripp Scannel made the save.

When the whistle blew at the end of regulation, there was no score.

At that point, the teams lined up to play two five minute rounds of overtime.

In the first five, neither team scored.

However, about two minutes in on a free kick, Marques found the back of the net for the win.