The Destin Lady Marlins won while the boys lost to the Bruner Spartans on the basketball court Thursday night in middle school action.

The Lady Marlins dominated for a 40-16 win over Bruner with Anna Kimball leading the effort with 17 points. Ava Smith checked in with five points, while Carson Fayard, Reagan Palmer and Mikayla Williams each contributed four points.

Destin started slow, putting up only three points in the first quarter. Destin turned it up a notch in the second and scored 10 points for a 13-4 lead at the half.

In the third, Destin outscored Bruner 11 to six and then put the game away in the fourth with 16 points.

As for the boys game, Bruner got the win 60-43.

At the end of the first quarter, the game was deadlocked at 13-13.

Destin edged ahead in the second with Zander Davis knocking down three 3-pointers to put the Marlins up 27-22 at the half.

In the second half, Bruner outscored Destin 38-16 for the win.

The top scorer for Destin was Davis with 13 points. Tabious Thompson scored eight, while Daniil Baturyn and Allen Collins each contributed six.