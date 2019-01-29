If they didn’t make the first shot, the second or third was almost sure to fall for the Destin Marlins as they put the Meigs Wildcats away 44-11 in the Okaloosa County Middle School Girls 1A Basketball semifinals in Destin Monday night.

“We had a lot of offensive rebounding,” said Destin Coach Susie Pierce. “Anna (Kimball) kind of cleans up the boards for us and if she can’t clean it up, then Ava (Smith) keeps it alive.”

Kimball put rebound after rebound back to lead the Lady Marlins with 16 points. Carrington Phillips also hit double digits for the Marlins with 12 points.

“Carrington had a ton of points … that was her best game ever,” Pierce said.

However, Pierce said the biggest difference in the game was the press.

“Our press kind of gave them trouble and our inside play,” she said, noting the Marlins are bit taller than Meigs.

To start, Destin jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter with Kimball, Phillips and Carson Fayard each scoring four points. Gysel Nohrenberg chipped in the other two for Destin.

In the second quarter, Destin continued to take the ball inside with Kimball putting rebound after rebound back for 10 points and Phillips picking up six points. The Marlins led 34-7 at the half.

With a sizeable lead midway through the third quarter, a running clock was started on the game. Each team scored four points with Destin leading 38-11.

In the final stanza, Destin’s Phillips, Nohrenberg and Mikayla Williams each scored two points for the 44-11 finish.

With the win the Marlins advanced to the championship game Tuesday against the undefeated Pryor Pirates. Results were not available at press time.