Todd Schrag connected for three hits to lead Island Wings in a 16-11 win over Sandy Bottoms for the Coed Division III Softball League end of season tournament title at Morgan Sports Center.

Schrag blasted a home run, double and a single.

Sandy Bottom got on the board first with a run in the first inning.

In the bottom of the second, Island Wings took the lead with three runs. In the third, Wings added five more runs for an 8-1 game.

In the fourth, Sandy scored two and Wings answered with one.

In the fifth, both teams brought in two runs and then in the sixth, they each scored five.

In the top of the seventh, Sandy Bottoms could only muster one run.

Jennifer Bazylak connected for a two singles, a triple and an inside the park home run for Island Wings. Chris Edmondson cranked one out of the park.

Bruce Millsaps led Sandy Bottoms with a double and two singles. Michael Ogden hit two singles.