With the game tied at 14-14 going into the bottom of the seventh, Pool Shark’s Anthony Bartolo knocked one over the left centerfield fence for a walk-off home run and a 15-14 victory over Emerald Coast Chiropractic in the championship game of the Coed Division II Softball end of season tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Playing in 40-degree weather, the game got off to a slow start with each team scoring two runs in the first couple of innings.

In the bottom of the third, Pool Shark pulled ahead with three runs. Aaron Bradley doubled to left and scored on a hit from Michael Robbins. Bartolo grounded out but Brittney Foerster, who walked, scored. Robbins scored on a triple from Jaclyn Haberman for a 5-2 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Chiropractic picked up one run. Todd Preston singled up the middle and scored on a triple by Kat Mortensen. Pool Shark answered with two runs in the bottom half.

In the fifth, Pool Shark held Chiropractic scoreless and then stepped up to the plate for four runs. Bartolo singled in a run and Brandon Wilson doubled to left for two RBIs. Catie Moser singled in the fourth run for an 11-3 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Chiropractic rallied the bats and put together five hits for five runs. Jessica Whidden tripled up the middle and scored on an inside the park home runs from Lee Pardue. Preston doubled for two RBIs.

In the bottom half, Pool Shark answered with three runs. Michael Cecil and Foerester each singled and scored on a triple from Michael Robbins. Robbins came in on a throwing error for a 14-8 advantage.

Not giving up, Chiropractic came back with six runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game. Whidden singled in two runs and Beth Henry doubled for two RBIs.

With the game knotted, Bartolo slapped one over the fence as the dugout cleared for the win.

Big hitters for Pool Shark were Bartolo with a home run, double and a single for five RBIs; Michael Robbins, triple, double and two singles for four RBIs; and Ty Greenfield, three singles; and Moser, two singles.

Mortensen led Chiropractic with a triple and two singles for an RBI. Shawn Wood hit two doubles and a single, and Whidden tripled and singled for two RBIs.