Michael Haynes knocked in five runs to lead TayGray Photography in a 20-7 win over Boathouse Oyster Bar in the championship game of the Coed Division I Softball League end of season tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Haynes clobbered two home runs and a double for the five RBIs.

TayGray started strong with seven runs in the first inning, and then picked up four more in the second for an 11-6 lead.

After holding Boathouse scoreless in the top of the third, TayGray scored six runs.

In the fourth, TayGray again held Boathouse to no runs and then came in and brought in three runs for a run-ruling on the game.

Tom Pitroff hit three singles for TayGray for two RBIs, while Jennifer Phillips doubled and hit two singles for three RBIs. Kurt Haynes also smacked a home run.

Brandon Patzig was tops for Boathouse with a home run and two singles for four RBIs. Stu Vanhouten belted a home run and a single for two RBIs, and Stephanie Saddler connected for two singles.

In an earlier game, Boathouse beat Bradley Textile Industry 18-5 to qualify for the final game.

Boathouse took an early 7-1 lead in the first two innings.

In the third both teams scored one run and then in the fourth they each scored two.

In the top of the fifth, Boathouse exploded with eight runs and then held Bradley scoreless in the bottom half.

Vanhouten led Boathouse with two home runs for five RBIs. Nate Decker connected for two triples for five RBIs, and Patzig clobbered a home run for three RBIs.

Aubrey Taylor was tops for Bradley with a double and a single for two RBIs. Greg Griffith doubled and singled, while Corey Griffith singled for an RBI.