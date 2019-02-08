Miles Johnson nailed three 3-pointers on his way to a game high of 25 points to lead Coastal Cruisers in a 36-32 win over Discount Watersports in the 12-16 age division of the Destin Youth Basketball League at the Destin Community Center.

At the half, Coastal had just a two-point lead over the Watersports. In the second half, Coastal pulled away with Johnson leading the way with three 3s and a free throw.

Damian Alexander scored four for Coastal and Jacob Castle hit for three. Scoring two each were Brandon Harnish and Christian Harnish.

Kruz Watson led Watersports with 10 points. Kenseth Jones scored nine and Pavel Baturyn hit for eight. J. Cole Riche scored five.

Subway 25, Nathan Hall, DMD 21

Kace Gould led the Subway effort with 13 points. Noah Wright added five, Wyatt Wainwright four, Maddox Hayles two and Charlie Guillory one.

Kelwin Tsao scored five for Nathan Hall. Scoring four each were Ian Thomas and Luke Whited. Jonathan McIntyre and Zac Thomas each scored three, and Cooper Hall added two.

Bearded Beach Hippies 57, Culver’s 32

In the first half, Hippies jumped out to a 32-13 lead with Daniil Baturyn leading the way with 14 points.

For the game, Baturyn led all scorers with 20 points. Erik Scott of the Hippies scored 14, while Alex Kruse contributed eight. Jack Tenholder scored seven, Omar Granados six, and William Thigpen put up two.

Garrett Jacobs led Culver’s with 12 points. C. Harnish scored 10 while Isaiah Batarao checked in with seven, and Dalton Taylor added three.